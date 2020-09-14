Advertisement

Marathon to add daycare facility, expansion and relocation of Veteran’s Park

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon Village Administrator Andy Kurtz shared Monday two new developments.

The village will soon be home to an 8,000 square-foot childcare center. Plans state it will employ 20 people with a capacity of 75 children. Little Lions Child Care will be owned and operated by St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church as a nonprofit LLC. Little Lions welcomes all children from 6-weeks old to 12 years of age.

“Through the Long Range ministry planning of St. Matthew’s, the Child Care Center was a vision for growth of the greater Marathon community, and where better to start than with our youngest community members. Collaborating with the Village and shared visions this proposed project will be a step in supporting the needs for future development of our community,” stated Jerry Natzke representing St Matthew’s Child Care.

The second facility includes the relocation and expansion of Veteran’s Park.

Village of Marathon site plans
Village of Marathon site plans(thal | Village of Marathon site plans)

The new park will feature two regulation high school softball fields and two 12U baseball fields. Veteran’s park will be home for Marathon High School Softball and the youth summer baseball and softball programs sponsored by American Legion Post 469. In addition, the relocated Veteran’s Park will be the new home of the Annual Marathon Fun Days featuring a pair of new modern pavilions, expanded parking options and greater flexibility for event planners. The pavilions will be available to the public for graduation parties, family gatherings and other community events.

The proposed site is east of the Marathon Elementary School across NN.  The village is planning a pedestrian tunnel to provide walking access from the west side of NN to the facilities on the east side of NN.

“The joint planning efforts we have had are intended to improve services and opportunity within our community,” stated David Belanger, Village President.  “The child care facility and Veteran’s Park relocation are part of the broader plan for growth and sustainability of the Village. We look forward to the next phase in these efforts.”

The proposed timeline for the projects includes a construction start in the spring of 2021 with completion in the fall of 2021.

