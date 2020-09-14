Living with chronic migraine: what are your treatment options?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amid the continuing concerns surrounding the impact of COVID-19 on daily life, it’s important to both understand the risks and address specific considerations for those people living with chronic migraine, including those who may be undiagnosed.

Stress and anxiety can be triggers for migraine attacks – that, and the “new normal” in which we find ourselves - unfortunately leads to endless changes in routine. There is no shortage of concern for those living with chronic migraine.

Migraine is a neurological disease characterized by intermittent attacks accompanied by debilitating symptoms, such as headache pain, sensitivity to light and sound and nausea, that are often incapacitating. People with chronic migraine have 15 or more headache days per month, with each headache lasting four hours or more, and eight of those days associated with migraine.

A new campaign, Say No to Chronic Migraine Monday, is kicking off this September to inspire people living with chronic migraine (both diagnosed and undiagnosed) to talk to a headache specialist today about treatment. The initiative will also urge people each Monday throughout September, which is also Pain Awareness Month, to share their inspirations as to why they seek treatment using the hashtag #ChronicMigraineMonday on social media.

Over 3 million US adults live with chronic migraine and its symptoms can often be debilitating. Without proper treatment, it can negatively impact many aspects of life including personal relationships, career achievement and stability, as well as overall health.

To help educate about chronic migraine, its impact and treatment, leading neurologist Dr. Jaclyn Duvall joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to discuss the Say No to Chronic Migraine Monday campaign where she was joined by Becca, who is living with chronic migraine. Becca explained the impact the condition has had on her life and how she manages the disease.

‘Say No to Chronic Migraine Monday’ also encourages people to visit www.BOTOXChronicMigraine.com to locate a headache specialist near them to schedule an appointment and to learn more about BOTOX as a treatment option. BOTOX is the first FDA-approved preventive treatment for chronic migraine. Unlike acute treatments, which are taken to treat a headache or migraine once it’s already begun, BOTOX prevents headaches and migraines before they even start. BOTOX is prescription medicine that is injected to prevent headaches in adults with chronic migraine, who have 15 or more headache days a month, each lasting four or more hours. BOTOX is not approved for fewer than 14 headache days a month.

Like all medications, consult your doctor to discuss if the treatment option is best for you and the possible side effects.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.