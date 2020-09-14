Info sought after stolen Jeep found in Minnesota

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a stolen vehicle was located in Minnesota.

Investigators said on Sept. 8, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the Town of Merrill. Three days later, the Jeep was found parked on a residential street in Maplewood, Minnesota.

If you have any information on this theft you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use their P3Tips app.

