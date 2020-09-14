Advertisement

Homicide charge filed in Minocqua fatal crash

Criminal charges have been filed against the 36-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash that ended in a Minocqua parking lot.
Criminal charges have been filed against the 36-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash that ended in a Minocqua parking lot.(KWCH)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been filed against the 36-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash that ended in a Minocqua parking lot.

Christopher Gore is expected to be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to court documents, on July 12 around 9 p.m. Minocqua Police responded to a crash on in the Minocqua Prime Restaurant parking lot. The location was previously known as Mama’s.

Investigators said video from the restaurant showed a car westbound on Highway 70. The vehicle entered the north ditch of Highway 70, and began to fishtail east of the restaurant’s driveway. The vehicle hit an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle landed on its roof. A 47-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

Court documents state Gore’s BAC was .239. He’s expected to be formally charged Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wausau superintendent recommends hybrid leaning model to school board

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Wausau superintendent recommends hybrid leaning model to school board

News

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee Friday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

News

Boom in home renovations amid pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Aisha Morales
While other industries struggle during the pandemic those in any home renovation trade are staying busy.

News

Managing cholesterol levels can help to avoid heart health issues

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Managing cholesterol levels can help to avoid heart health issues

News

Help options for people living with chronic migraines

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Help options for people living with chronic migraines

Latest News

News

Percentage of state’s fatal COVID cases drops amid record positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The number of COVID-19 fatalities dropped Monday to 1.3% despite what had been an increase in daily positive cases. Monday, was the first time in several days positive COVID cases were below 1,000.

News

UW-Stevens Point chancellor finalists named

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced four finalists for the position of chancellor at University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

News

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.