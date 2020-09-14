Homicide charge filed in Minocqua fatal crash

MINOCQUA Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been filed against the 36-year-old man accused of causing a fatal crash that ended in a Minocqua parking lot.

Christopher Gore is expected to be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to court documents, on July 12 around 9 p.m. Minocqua Police responded to a crash on in the Minocqua Prime Restaurant parking lot. The location was previously known as Mama’s.

Investigators said video from the restaurant showed a car westbound on Highway 70. The vehicle entered the north ditch of Highway 70, and began to fishtail east of the restaurant’s driveway. The vehicle hit an embankment and went airborne. The vehicle landed on its roof. A 47-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

Court documents state Gore’s BAC was .239. He’s expected to be formally charged Oct. 7.

