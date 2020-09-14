Advertisement

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

The Packers say fans can “enjoy the taste of Lambeau Field from home”
Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau president Brad Toll says this could be a costly season for tourism if tens of thousands of fans can't cheer inside Lambeau Field.
Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau president Brad Toll says this could be a costly season for tourism if tens of thousands of fans can't cheer inside Lambeau Field.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stands at Lambeau Field will be empty for now, but your stomachs can be full. The Green Bay Packers are introducing “Gameday To-Go” meals so fans can “enjoy the taste of Lambeau Field from home.”

For the next five games -- home and away -- Sept. 20 to Oct. 25, fans can order a variety of foods they would eat if they were at a Packers game in a stadium. Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people. Other Lambeau Field food items, like game day chili, deviled eggs or shrimp cocktail, can be added to any package for an additional cost.

  • Local Wisconsin: Johnsonville bratwursts, chicken wings, Swedish meatballs, cranberry pecan mixed greens salad, Pack n' Cheese, maple-bacon baked beans, pretzel twists with beer cheese dip, kettle chips with onion dip ($215)
  • Tailgate BBQ: Johnsonville bratwursts, pulled pork sliders, fresh cheese curds, old Wisconsin beef sticks, Pack n' Cheese, spinach artichoke dip, creamy coleslaw, maple-bacon baked beans, kettle chips with onion dip ($230)
  • 1919: 1919 burger, 1919 turkey club, 1919 BBQ ribs, 1919 Cobb salad, beer cheese mac, pretzel twists with beer cheese dip, Grandma’s baked beans, artisan cheese and charcuterie, creamy coleslaw ($265)
  • Steakhouse: Grilled New York strip steaks, roasted seasonal vegetables, loaded mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, bourbon demi-glace ($305)

The food has to be ordered at least 3 days in advance. It can be picked up curbside at Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east side parking lot starting four hours before kickoff.

Visit https://www.packers.com/togo to see all of the items available. Call (920) 569-7149 or email events@packers.com to order Gameday To-Go meals or get more information.

