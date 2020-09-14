Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”
The Packers say fans can “enjoy the taste of Lambeau Field from home”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stands at Lambeau Field will be empty for now, but your stomachs can be full. The Green Bay Packers are introducing “Gameday To-Go” meals so fans can “enjoy the taste of Lambeau Field from home.”
For the next five games -- home and away -- Sept. 20 to Oct. 25, fans can order a variety of foods they would eat if they were at a Packers game in a stadium. Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people. Other Lambeau Field food items, like game day chili, deviled eggs or shrimp cocktail, can be added to any package for an additional cost.
- Local Wisconsin: Johnsonville bratwursts, chicken wings, Swedish meatballs, cranberry pecan mixed greens salad, Pack n' Cheese, maple-bacon baked beans, pretzel twists with beer cheese dip, kettle chips with onion dip ($215)
- Tailgate BBQ: Johnsonville bratwursts, pulled pork sliders, fresh cheese curds, old Wisconsin beef sticks, Pack n' Cheese, spinach artichoke dip, creamy coleslaw, maple-bacon baked beans, kettle chips with onion dip ($230)
- 1919: 1919 burger, 1919 turkey club, 1919 BBQ ribs, 1919 Cobb salad, beer cheese mac, pretzel twists with beer cheese dip, Grandma’s baked beans, artisan cheese and charcuterie, creamy coleslaw ($265)
- Steakhouse: Grilled New York strip steaks, roasted seasonal vegetables, loaded mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, bourbon demi-glace ($305)
The food has to be ordered at least 3 days in advance. It can be picked up curbside at Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east side parking lot starting four hours before kickoff.
Visit https://www.packers.com/togo to see all of the items available. Call (920) 569-7149 or email events@packers.com to order Gameday To-Go meals or get more information.
