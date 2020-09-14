First Alert Weather: Nice week ahead, warmer tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will be a pretty nice way to start out the work week with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s for some southern areas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day, but there is a potential to see mostly cloudy skies at times.

Tonight, cloud cover sneaks in and that will actually help us out a bit with the temperatures. We are expecting temps to remain in the 50s overnight, and that will give us a warm start for an eventual warm Tuesday afternoon. Tomorrow, temps will jump into the upper 70s and some spots could touch on low 80s as well. This will stick around for just one day, as we see another cooldown come Wednesday. A southwesterly breeze tomorrow will strengthen and help to warm up the temperatures, but it will also bring a breeze of around 10-20mph with gusts around 30-35 possible.

Most of this next week looks to remain dry, but later in the week we may see more chances for some patchy frost, especially for some northern communities. By the end of the week, high temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s with Friday’s high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s for most.

