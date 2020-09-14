Advertisement

First Alert Weather Forecast: Hold on to your hats for Tuesday and Wednesday

Windy conditions will lead to warmer than normal conditions the next few days.
Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph Tuesday
By Chad Franzen
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Gusty winds will make a return to central Wisconsin for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures get a boost back into the 70s to nearly 80° by Tuesday afternoon. While the length of day continues to shrink by over 3 minutes per day at this time, the warmer temps are still possible, but will likely need the wind to help push those high temps back into the 80s. After this week, temperatures look to remain mainly in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs for the forseeable future.

While the windy conditions will remain for a good portion of the week, the milder temperatures will not, as a strong cold front moves through Wisconsin Thursday. That cold front will lead to some drastically cooler temperatures and the potential for frost in the morning hours of Thursday and Friday.

Dry conditions will also continue throughout the week and into the weekend, with the next chance for some light rainfall returning Sunday night and into early next week.

