Advertisement

Area restaurants ready to adapt to colder weather

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Outdoor seating is now a necessity, keeping some restaurants in our area open. But as the temperature drops, things are changing.

“We’re taking advantage of nice days,” Pedro Pineda, owner of Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurante in Wausau, said.

“It’s been invaluable to us because the vast majority of the eating out in public right now would rather down outside than inside,” Mike Mitchel, the owner of Hilltop Bar and Grill in Stevens Point, said.

Although the temperature is cooperating.

“We keep encouraging everyone to come out and utilize the last days of summertime,” Pineda said.

Restaurants are being forced to change.

“We’ve got some heaters for the three-season enclosed deck,” Mitchell explained.

These propane heaters at Hilltop Bar and Grill, along with plastic wrap added later, will be utilized at various restaurants to extend the life of the outdoors.

These heaters are powered by propane, and can heat four tables around them.
These heaters are powered by propane, and can heat four tables around them.(WSAW)

“We’re going to milk the outdoor seating for as long as we can get,” Mitchell said.

The same is true down the street at El Mezcal Restaurant.

“Maybe we can use it until September, hopefully,” Adolfo Melendez, the owner of El Mezcal in Stevens Point, said.

The outdoor seating is brand new this year at a new location, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. It has kept regulars like Gary Edelman coming in. Edelman said he has seen heaters work on patios in Chicago.

“It’s very comfortable. The heaters with the plastic curtains work very well," Edelman explained.

In downtown Wausau, seating outside has been the norm. This upcoming winter concerns Melendez.

“Winter is a little bit more busier than summertime for us especially in downtown because there’s not much to do outside so people come out to the restaurant more,” Pineda said with slight concern.

But luckily, he says his inside is spacious enough to distance people.

“I have enough space to practice social distancing and have a full restaurant without really exposing people to each other,” Pineda said.

He added that other restaurants in downtown Wausau plan on buying heaters for the patio as early as this week to extend that seating as long as possible.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New daycare center, athletic complex to be built in Marathon next year

Updated: 37 minutes ago
New daycare center, athletic complex to be built in Marathon next year

News

Restaurants work to extend outdoor dining as cooler weather approaches

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Restaurants work to extend outdoor dining as cooler weather approaches

News

First Alert Weather Forecast: Hold on to your hats for Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Windy and warmer conditions return to central Wisconsin for the next few days

News

UW- Madison Faculty Senate votes to cancel spring break, approves new academic calendar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allie Purser and Juliana Tornabene
UW-Madison’s Faculty Senate voted in favor of canceling the university’s 2021 spring break on Monday afternoon.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 4-3 order comes just seven weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Latest News

News

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

News

Wausau superintendent recommends hybrid leaning model to school board

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wausau superintendent recommends hybrid leaning model to school board

News

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

News

Boom in home renovations amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
While other industries struggle during the pandemic those in any home renovation trade are staying busy.

News

Managing cholesterol levels can help to avoid heart health issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Managing cholesterol levels can help to avoid heart health issues