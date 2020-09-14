Advertisement

Adams delivers historic performance to fuel Packers week one win

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, center, celebrates with teammates Aaron Rodgers, left, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, right, after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 13, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS, (WSAW) -What a difference a year makes. Opening night 2019 in Chicago the Packers offense struggled mightily on their way to a 10-3 win.

Sunday against the Vikings, Green Bay put on an offensive clinic. The Pack scored 43 points, the most in the Matt LaFleur era, highlighted by a historic performance by Davante Adams.

“Davante is a dynamic player there’s no doubt about it, he’s one of the best in the league,” LaFleur said postgame.

On Sunday Adams brought in 14 receptions, tying a Packers' franchise record for a single game, set by the legendary Don Hutson nearly 80 years ago.

“I knew I might’ve been creeping up around that area, but I definitely didn’t know that that was 14,” Adams said. “Aaron actually told me on the sideline at the end of the game.”

“Yeah, it’s awesome man, it’s awesome. You know it’s great company to be in, wish I could’ve broke it.”

“I always believe that records should be achieved in the flow,” said Aaron Rodgers on Adams. “We shouldn’t go chasing those things, and what a beautiful game that he played today.”

The Vikings cornerback group looks very different than it used to. Gone are veterans Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes.

The Packers knew a bunch of younger guys trying to guard one of the premier receivers in the league would play in their favor.

“You know obviously having some less experienced people out there guarding me, I know certain guys are susceptible to different things just because they haven’t seen me in person as much,” said Adams, who also had 156 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. “So, yeah I try to use it to my advantage.”

But the biggest edge this offense may have no matter who they play, is the connection between #12 and #17, one that reminds Rodgers of bond he had with another Green Bay favorite.

“He made a couple of plays during the game today that reminded me of kind of the connection that Jordy (Nelson) and I had, especially with an outside receiver,” Rodgers said. “Just little subtle adjustments with his angles at top of his stems, it was pretty fun to see us connect on.”

“Yeah that’s my guy, I expect nothing less,” said Adams. “We’ve been going seven years together.”

