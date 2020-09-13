Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS reports a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases Sunday

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for September 13, 2020.
Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for September 13, 2020.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the fourth straight day the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded over a thousand new COVID-19 cases.

Out of 7,735 people tested, 1,582 tests came back positive, a new state record for a single day.

There were also 6,153 negative tests reported.

Wisconsin saw one new death recorded on Sunday, brining the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,210.

In central Wisconsin, 155 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Sunday, 50 in Portage County and 30 in Marathon County.

A look at COVID-19 numbers in central Wisconsin for September 13, 2020.
A look at COVID-19 numbers in central Wisconsin for September 13, 2020.(WSAW)

The seven-day average of newly reported cases rose again on Sunday, now at 1,142.

10,207 cases are listed as active in Wisconsin while 77,750 are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the work week

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Frost Advisory for parts of the north tonight. Sunshine is back on Monday.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-13-20)

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

California Deputies Out of Surgery After Being Shot

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Escaping Hurricane Laura

Updated: 19 hours ago
Escaping Hurricane Laura

News

2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

News

Man Completes Solo Iron Man

Updated: 19 hours ago
Man Completes Solo Iron Man

News

Lock Your Car Doors

Updated: 19 hours ago
Lock Your Car Doors

News

Gift Of Life Legacy Garden Unveiled

Updated: 19 hours ago
Gift Of Life Legacy Garden Unveiled

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago