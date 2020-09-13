Wisconsin DHS reports a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the fourth straight day the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded over a thousand new COVID-19 cases.

Out of 7,735 people tested, 1,582 tests came back positive, a new state record for a single day.

There were also 6,153 negative tests reported.

Wisconsin saw one new death recorded on Sunday, brining the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,210.

In central Wisconsin, 155 new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Sunday, 50 in Portage County and 30 in Marathon County.

A look at COVID-19 numbers in central Wisconsin for September 13, 2020. (WSAW)

The seven-day average of newly reported cases rose again on Sunday, now at 1,142.

10,207 cases are listed as active in Wisconsin while 77,750 are listed as recovered.

