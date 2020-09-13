Weston salon event continues to fill void in community, styles black hair

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, getting something as simple as a haircut is difficult in Wausau. With the “Black Hair Matters” event Sunday, Verve Salon is trying to fix that.

It was the second event of it’s kind for the summer, except this one focused on longer, women’s hair.

Michael Linwood traveled from Taperz Barber Shop in Appleton to help with the event. He also makes stops on Mondays to style black hair.

“I have a lot of people that come to Wausau all the way from Appleton, Wisconsin just to get a haircut just because there’s no one to service their hair," Linwood said. “You know, it’s great have somewhere that caters to you. And you don’t have to go elsewhere looking for that. Somewhere close to home.”

Verve Salon said they plan on doing much more than two events to help fill the void in the community.

