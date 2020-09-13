UWSP makes accomodations for students with disabilities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For students with disabilities, education is already difficult. In times of masks in classrooms and virtual learning— it’s even more challenging.

At UW-Stevens Point, they have already received numerous requests for accommodations. A common one is the difficulty to read lips for the deaf and hard of hearing.

UWSP is working to make every one of them possible just two weeks into the school year.

“Everyone wearing face coverings is a real barrier for anybody who reads lips. So, for in the classroom, we’re identifying students and trying to get those instructors clear face coverings,” Andy Held, the UWSP disability services director, said.

For some, wearing a mask isn’t easy. That forces Held to be flexibile.

“We’re discussing with them is it possible to wear a mask for a period of time or maybe step out from the class and take a break. We’re talking about other types of coverings,” Held added.

If you are a student and need an accommodation made, you can follow this link.

