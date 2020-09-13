Advertisement

Texas man writes 1,400 names of Black people killed by police on car

By KEYE Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - A Texas man is making a statement with his car by writing on it 1,400 names of Black people who have died at the hands of police in the United States.

With a silver sharpie and his Kia Forte as a canvas, 20-year-old Jeremiah Hindberg is using his car in hopes to start a conversation that may be uncomfortable for some. It took several days to write the names of about 1,400 Black people who’ve died at the hands of police – with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on the hood.

Hindberg says he hopes to start a conversation about what the Black Lives Matter movement means to him.

With George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's names written on his hood, 20-year-old Jeremiah Hindberg hopes to start a conversation about what the Black Lives Matter movement means to him.(Source: KEYE via CNN)

“A lot of sadness, I cried in my garage for hours,” Hindberg said. “This is my representation of BLM: some group of people is being treated unfairly, and that should be fixed.”

The 20-year-old says the violence he and his father witnessed during protests in Austin, Texas, back in late May moved him more than anything he’s ever experienced. The two were medics, helping bring injured protesters to aid.

Many of them had been hurt from “less lethal” rounds fired by police, including Hindberg’s father, who was shot in the arm and is still recovering from nerve damage.

“It changed who my dad was fundamentally, as a person,” Hindberg said.

As a food delivery driver, Hindberg says the reactions he’s gotten to his car range from being cursed out in a grocery store parking lot to warmer moments of gratitude.

“She just looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Thank you so much.’ She started to tear up and cry,” he said.

Hindberg says it’s those grateful moments that remind him why he wrote the names on his car.

“Somebody knows that they’re cared for, that they’re not just another number and not just another person,” he said.

