Team Trump Bus Tour makes stop in Stevens Point

Supporters of President Trump pose for a photo in front of the Team Trump bus in Stevens Point.
Supporters of President Trump pose for a photo in front of the Team Trump bus in Stevens Point.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With just 50 days until Election Day, the Team Trump Bus made a stop in Stevens Point on Sunday as a part of a three-day, 15-stop tour across Wisconsin.

Onboard the bus for the tour has been Co-Chairman of the Republican National Committee Tommy Hicks Jr., Erin Perrine, Director of Press Communications for the president’s re-election campaign and Denise Pence, sister-in-law to Vice President Mike Pence.

Supporters of President Trump gathered in Stevens Point to greet the Trump Bus, including State Senator Patrick Testin.

It will be a busy week for the Trump campaign in central Wisconsin with Donald Trump, Jr. set to visit Rothschild for an event at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

President Trump will then travel to Mosinee on Friday for a campaign event at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

