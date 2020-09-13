Taylor County Sheriff’s Office investigating “legitimacy” of shooting phone call

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an anonymous phone call received Saturday morning from a man who stated that he had just “shot a black man” and was still in the car with him.

The man went on to say that he was in possession of a 9mm Glock that he had taken off the man who he had just shot, also claiming there was between $50,000 and $70,000 of cash in the car.

The caller was very vague as to the location and would not provide a name or phone number.

Taylor County deputies were dispatched to the area that the caller had described but were not able to find the suspected vehicle, caller, or a gunshot victim.

The office is working to determine the legitimacy of the call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200.

If you see a black vehicle parked on the side of the road that you feel is suspicious, you should not approach.

Police say the individual, if true, is armed and dangerous, and you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

