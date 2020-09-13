Advertisement

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office investigating “legitimacy” of shooting phone call

(AP)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an anonymous phone call received Saturday morning from a man who stated that he had just “shot a black man” and was still in the car with him.

The man went on to say that he was in possession of a 9mm Glock that he had taken off the man who he had just shot, also claiming there was between $50,000 and $70,000 of cash in the car.

The caller was very vague as to the location and would not provide a name or phone number.

Taylor County deputies were dispatched to the area that the caller had described but were not able to find the suspected vehicle, caller, or a gunshot victim.

The office is working to determine the legitimacy of the call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200.

If you see a black vehicle parked on the side of the road that you feel is suspicious, you should not approach.

Police say the individual, if true, is armed and dangerous, and you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escaping Hurricane Laura

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Escaping Hurricane Laura

News

2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

Updated: 37 minutes ago
2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

News

Man Completes Solo Iron Man

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Man Completes Solo Iron Man

News

Lock Your Car Doors

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lock Your Car Doors

News

Gift Of Life Legacy Garden Unveiled

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Gift Of Life Legacy Garden Unveiled

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Sheriff’s Office warns Marathon County residents to lock car doors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to lock their vehicle doors after an increase in car thefts over the past few days.

Local

Gift of Life Legacy Garden honors former Nekoosa Basketball coach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Central Wisconsin Gift of Life organization brought to life its new Legacy Garden, made possible through memorial donations and money raised by the Nekoosa Girls' Basketball Gift of Life game and fundraiser in memory of Coach Chris J. Stensberg.

News

UWSP makes accomodations for students with disabilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For students with disabilities, education is already difficult. In times of masks in classrooms and virtual learning— it’s even more challenging.

News

Mosinee man achieves his goal, completes solo Ironman

Updated: 3 hours ago
When the Wisconsin Ironman event was cancelled in July, Ryan Maahs knew he needed to still compete. Though it’s not what he envisioned, nor did the weather cooperate, it’s still a joy to finally be at this day.