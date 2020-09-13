Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office warns Marathon County residents to lock car doors

(WCAX)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to lock their vehicle doors after an increase in car thefts over the past few days.

A post to the office’s Facebook page says car thieves will go from car to car until they find a door that’s unlocked, stealing items inside.

Those living in the area are encouraged to lock their car doors and not leave valuable items unattended in vehicles.

If you do have valuable items in your vehicle, make sure the items are in the trunk or out of sight.

As always, people are encouraged to report suspicious activity to police.

