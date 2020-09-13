Sheriff’s Office warns Marathon County residents to lock car doors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to lock their vehicle doors after an increase in car thefts over the past few days.

A post to the office’s Facebook page says car thieves will go from car to car until they find a door that’s unlocked, stealing items inside.

LOCK your car doors! We’ve had an increase in thefts from vehicles over the last couple of nights, all of them are to... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Those living in the area are encouraged to lock their car doors and not leave valuable items unattended in vehicles.

If you do have valuable items in your vehicle, make sure the items are in the trunk or out of sight.

As always, people are encouraged to report suspicious activity to police.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.