Packers lead Vikings 22-10 at the half

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) - The Packers looked solid on their first drive of the game. They marched 62-yards into the red zone. The drive would stall and Green Bay would settle for a 31-yard Mason Crosby field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Vikings would quickly answer. Minnesota sliced up the Pack defense 75-yards. Kirk Cousins went 2-for-2 with 32 yards. Dalvin Cook finished off the drive with four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay’s offense continued to roll on their second drive, but the Vikings defense held strong at the one-yard line. The Packers defense would take advantage of Minnesota being on their own one. Jaire Alexander would sack Cousins to make it 7-5.

On the ensuing drive, the Packers once again made it to the red zone, but could not find the end zone. Mason Crosby would once again split the uprights from 43-yards to give the Packers an 8-7 lead.

The Packers offense would finally find the end zone when Aaron Rodgers slung the ball 24-yards to Davante Adams. The late score would give Green Bay at 15-7 advantage.

The first turnover came late in the first half when Cousins whipped the ball to Adam Thielen. Alexander jumped it for the pick to give the Packers a chance to score late.

Green Bay would capitalize. Rodgers threw a dime to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the 45-yard touchdown. The Packers started to open it up 22-7.

The Vikings would use an Alexander Mattison 21-yard run and a Kyle Rudolph 22-yeard reception to set up a field goal attempt. Dan Bailey would nail the 35-yard field goal to cut the Packers lead to 22-10.

Rodgers first half stat line was 201 yards and two touchdowns. Adams tallied 103 yards receiving and one touchdown. Aaron Jones had 25 first half rushing yards. Defensively, Za’Darius Smith had a first half sack. Alexander had a huge first half with a sack and interception.

