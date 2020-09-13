Advertisement

Mosinee man achieves his goal, completes solo Ironman

Maahs finished his Ironman triathalon with a marathon.
Maahs finished his Ironman triathalon with a marathon.(WSAW)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Wisconsin Ironman event was cancelled in July, Ryan Maahs knew he needed to still compete. Though it’s not what he envisioned, nor did the weather cooperate, it’s still a joy to finally be at this day.

“It’s a little wet, little damp,” Ryan Maahs said in between bike rides.

The rain may have put a damper on the day, but the smile on Maahs' face wasn’t going away any time soon

“It’s been raining all day but he’s still got a smile on his face and he’s pushing through,” Chad Esker, Maahs' trainer, said.

Maahs had been training for months to compete. He wasn’t about to let that training go to waste.

“You want to see your hard work pay off over the course of the year so it definitely wasn’t a surprise that he wanted to do today.” Emily Maahs, his wife, said.

The course began with a two and a half mile swim at a pond behind his trainer’s home. Then, he biked for 112 miles with a few breather along the way.

He finished with a marathon.

“He wanted to keep it going and he wanted to do something, you know, put together all of his training in and put the day in action,” Esker said.

He completed the training while also working a full-time job and helping care for three children.

“It’s a daily thing and he’s definitely got the… He’s shown the determination and the heart to do it every day,” Emily Maahs saidd.

Oh, and he’s still smiling. That’s because he knew the support was ready for him.

“If I knew you guys were waiting for me, I would’ve gave it a little harder,” Maahs said with a chuckle.

And when he finished, the family was ready to embrace him.

“Happiness, probably a couple of tears, hugs. All of the good stuff," Emily Maahs said.

The family says Maahs won’t stop any time soon. He may take a few days off but then he’s going to get right back up and continue competing.

