Advertisement

High-speed chase leads to arrest by Marshfield Police Department

(AP images)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested after leading Marshfield Police Officers on a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:44 AM, a Marshfield Police Officer located a vehicle that had been involved in a recent vehicle pursuit with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

According to a press release, the vehicle was spotted near East Veterans Parkway and Heritage Drive.

The MPD officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, with the driver leading the officer on an over 8-mile pursuit through the city with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

MPD deployed a tire deflation device to disable and eventually stop the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Wood county Jail with charges being referred to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the work week

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A Frost Advisory for parts of the north tonight. Sunshine is back on Monday.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-13-20)

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

California Deputies Out of Surgery After Being Shot

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Escaping Hurricane Laura

Updated: 17 hours ago
Escaping Hurricane Laura

News

2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

News

Man Completes Solo Iron Man

Updated: 17 hours ago
Man Completes Solo Iron Man

News

Lock Your Car Doors

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lock Your Car Doors

News

Gift Of Life Legacy Garden Unveiled

Updated: 17 hours ago
Gift Of Life Legacy Garden Unveiled

Local

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office investigating “legitimacy” of shooting phone call

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an anonymous phone call received Saturday morning from a man who stated that he had just “shot a black man” and was still in the car with him.