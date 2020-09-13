High-speed chase leads to arrest by Marshfield Police Department

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested after leading Marshfield Police Officers on a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:44 AM, a Marshfield Police Officer located a vehicle that had been involved in a recent vehicle pursuit with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

According to a press release, the vehicle was spotted near East Veterans Parkway and Heritage Drive.

The MPD officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, with the driver leading the officer on an over 8-mile pursuit through the city with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

MPD deployed a tire deflation device to disable and eventually stop the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Wood county Jail with charges being referred to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

