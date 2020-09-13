Gift of Life Legacy Garden honors former Nekoosa Basketball coach

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Gift of Life organization brought to life its new Legacy Garden, made possible through memorial donations and money raised by the Nekoosa Girls' Basketball Gift of Life game and fundraiser in memory of Coach Chris J. Stensberg.

The Gift of Life Legacy Garden will serve as a place to honor recipients, living donors, those that have made the decision of being a donor, and those families that made the unselfish choice to allow their loved ones to continue to live through organ or tissue donation.

“It’s the only of its kind in Wisconsin as far as we know,” explained Jill Dillon, co-founder of Central Wisconsin Gift of Life. “The Nekoosa girls' basketball team decided to raise money in memory of Chris (Stensberg) and donated it to us. We decided the best way to use that money would be to put in a legacy garden.”

The Garden was dedicated Saturday with a virtual fun run/walk followed by a ceremony, emceed by NewsChannel 7′s Chad Franzen.

The Garden is located in Wisconsin Rapids at Legion Park.

