First Alert Weather: Clouds to sunshine today, nice start to work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a cloudy and somewhat damp start to the day in North Central Wisconsin, sunshine will be making a comeback as the day wears on, leading to a pleasant afternoon. Expect temperatures this afternoon to rise into the upper 60s to around 70.

Partly cloudy and a bit cooler tonight with patchy fog possible toward morning in some locales. Lows in the low to mid 40s in the Northwoods, while in the upper 40s in Central Wisconsin. A mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Gusty southwest winds are expected for Tuesday. (WSAW)

Breezy and warmer on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. Wind gusts during the day could be as high as 35 to 40 mph, so hold onto your hat. Meantime, highs in the upper 70s to around 80. If Wausau makes it to 80 degrees on Tuesday, that would be the first time this month that it has been that warm. A cold front will side southeast through the region on Wednesday morning, passing through with little fanfare, outside of a wind shift from the southwest to the northwest. A bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Noticeably cooler on Thursday and Friday with intervals of sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Next weekend is expected to feature considerable cloudiness with chances for showers both Saturday and on Sunday. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s, while in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.