Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Clouds to sunshine today, nice start to work week

Sunshine will make a return today with seasonable temps for the middle of September
Clouds giving way to sunshine for today with a pleasant afternoon.
Clouds giving way to sunshine for today with a pleasant afternoon.(WSAW)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a cloudy and somewhat damp start to the day in North Central Wisconsin, sunshine will be making a comeback as the day wears on, leading to a pleasant afternoon. Expect temperatures this afternoon to rise into the upper 60s to around 70.

Partly cloudy and a bit cooler tonight with patchy fog possible toward morning in some locales. Lows in the low to mid 40s in the Northwoods, while in the upper 40s in Central Wisconsin. A mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Gusty southwest winds are expected for Tuesday.
Gusty southwest winds are expected for Tuesday.(WSAW)

Breezy and warmer on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. Wind gusts during the day could be as high as 35 to 40 mph, so hold onto your hat. Meantime, highs in the upper 70s to around 80. If Wausau makes it to 80 degrees on Tuesday, that would be the first time this month that it has been that warm. A cold front will side southeast through the region on Wednesday morning, passing through with little fanfare, outside of a wind shift from the southwest to the northwest. A bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Noticeably cooler on Thursday and Friday with intervals of sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Next weekend is expected to feature considerable cloudiness with chances for showers both Saturday and on Sunday. Highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s, while in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Damp and cool into this evening. Clouds to sun on Sunday.

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A wet start to the weekend

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly cloudy tonight into Saturday with periods of rain.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Risk of frost tonight, milder days ahead

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Frost could impact the area overnight into Friday morning.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day in effect today through Thursday morning due to very cold temperatures

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day in effect Tuesday night throughout Thursday morning due to frosty morning temps and well below average high temperatures the next few days

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

National

Thousands displaced by Oregon wildfire

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
Thousands are now displaced because of the Beechie Creek fire, one of dozens of fires raging in the West.

National

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Staying soggy and cool after Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Cooling off for the next several days across Wisconsin