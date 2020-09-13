Wausau group cycles for charity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the cyclists of Wausau Wheelers Sunday, it was all the ice cream you can eat, a long bike ride, and all for a good cause.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see people come out on this chilly day,” Michelle Klein from Cycling Without Age said.

“We’re definitely appreciating the efforts of the local communities in doing that,” Mark Blaubach, of Wausau Wheelers, said.

The second annual “Tour de Briqs," which consists of cycling around to local Briqs and eating ice cream, was held to race monyey for Cycling Without Age.

It’s an organization that gives rides to those who couldn’t otherwise.

“We provide rides through elderly and those that are diabled,” Klein said.

They do it with special electronic bicycles, which allow the passenger to sit in front while a trained “pilot” drives the bik behind them. They cost 13,000 dollars.

“Everyone’s been kind of stuck home, right, so it’s been a really great thing for people to get out,” Klein said with a laugh0

And people showed up.

“We’ve already exceeded our goal of raising at least 1,500 dollars for cycling without age today,” Tim Treu, the president of Wausau Wheelers, said.

They finished with over 1,800 dollars.

And the riders were able to get outside

“We’re all having a great time,” Blaubach

And they had free ice cream to keep them occupied.

“All I keep track of is ice cream, I have no idea how many miles we have left,” Blaubach said before explaining he had a lot more left in him.

They plan on continuing this event next year.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.