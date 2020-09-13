Advertisement

Wausau group cycles for charity

Over 1,800 dollars was raised for Cycling Without Age.
Over 1,800 dollars was raised for Cycling Without Age.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the cyclists of Wausau Wheelers Sunday, it was all the ice cream you can eat, a long bike ride, and all for a good cause.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see people come out on this chilly day,” Michelle Klein from Cycling Without Age said.

“We’re definitely appreciating the efforts of the local communities in doing that,” Mark Blaubach, of Wausau Wheelers, said.

The second annual “Tour de Briqs," which consists of cycling around to local Briqs and eating ice cream, was held to race monyey for Cycling Without Age.

It’s an organization that gives rides to those who couldn’t otherwise.

“We provide rides through elderly and those that are diabled,” Klein said.

They do it with special electronic bicycles, which allow the passenger to sit in front while a trained “pilot” drives the bik behind them. They cost 13,000 dollars.

“Everyone’s been kind of stuck home, right, so it’s been a really great thing for people to get out,” Klein said with a laugh0

And people showed up.

“We’ve already exceeded our goal of raising at least 1,500 dollars for cycling without age today,” Tim Treu, the president of Wausau Wheelers, said.

They finished with over 1,800 dollars.

And the riders were able to get outside

“We’re all having a great time,” Blaubach

And they had free ice cream to keep them occupied.

“All I keep track of is ice cream, I have no idea how many miles we have left,” Blaubach said before explaining he had a lot more left in him.

They plan on continuing this event next year.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Adams delivers historic performance to fuel Packers week one win

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
Davante Adams matched a Packers single-game record that was established nearly 80 years ago to fuel the Packers offense to a 43-point explosion in their week one win.

News

Weston salon event continues to fill void in community, styles black hair

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For some, getting something as simple as a haircut is difficult in Wausau. With the “Black Hair Matters” event Sunday, Verve Salon is trying to fix that.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the work week

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Frost Advisory for parts of the north tonight. Sunshine is back on Monday.

News

7 Things You Need To Know (09-13-20)

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

California Deputies Out of Surgery After Being Shot

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Escaping Hurricane Laura

Updated: 20 hours ago
Escaping Hurricane Laura

News

2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

Updated: 20 hours ago
2 Adults, 1 Kid Injured In Crash

News

Man Completes Solo Iron Man

Updated: 20 hours ago
Man Completes Solo Iron Man

News

Lock Your Car Doors

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lock Your Car Doors