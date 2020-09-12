Advertisement

Wisconsin Nat’l Guard sends 2 Black Hawk helicopters to battle California wildfires

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis(Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than a dozen Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and two Black Hawk helicopters are on their way to California to help contain the massive, deadly wildfires sweeping the state.

The 15 members of the Madison-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, will join up with the California National Guard. They took off Friday after Wisconsin received a request for assistance from the state.

“This is what we train for,” said. Lt. Col. Kurt Southworth, the commander of the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation. “We regularly train for search and rescue, fire suppression, and many other missions to support our fellow citizens and communities, so when this call came in, our crews were ready to answer the call in a short amount of time.”

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepare to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis.(Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson)

The Wisconsin Soldiers have not received their specific orders yet. They will get those soon after touching down in California and joining up with the California Guard, which is serving in support of the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Guard did not say how long they expect the deployment to last.

The North Complex fire near the small city of Oroville that exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week was advancing more slowly Friday after the winds eased and smoke from the blaze shaded the area and lowered the temperature, allowing firefighters to make progress, authorities said.

However, the smoke made for poor visibility and fire helicopters couldn’t fly Thursday.

Throughout the state, red flag warnings of extreme fire danger because of hot, dry weather or gusty winds were lifted.

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation prepares to depart for California to battle wildfires Sept. 11, 2020 at Army Aviation Support Facility 2 in Madison, Wis.(Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson)

