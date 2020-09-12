Advertisement

UWSP COVID cases rise, concern rises with it

What were five cases this week on Tuesday afternoon, is now 67.
Students say that they are getting worried at the rising level of COVID-19 cases at UWSP.
Students say that they are getting worried at the rising level of COVID-19 cases at UWSP.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW Stevens-Point cases have multiplied by 8 since last week. And concern with administration and students is rising.

Just on Tuesday, it was a positive feeling.

“I feel really good about where we are. I mean, I shouldn’t be this confident but I do feel good about it,” Al Thompson, the Vice-Chancellor at UWSP, said Tuesday.

Now, that confidence has wavered a bit.

“It’s a different feeling,” he said.

What were five cases this week on Tuesday afternoon---is now 67.

“The numbers are growing a little bit faster than what I anticipated,” Thompson said.

It’s a rate that’s causing concern in both administration and students.

“I watch the COVID cases and it’s just rising every day. And it does make me anxious living her,” Cartoon Vue, an international student at UWSP, said.

“It’s concerning. I also find it concerning that the numbers are going," Haley Hartmann, a senior at UWSP, said.

For some students, the choice to return wasn’t an easy one. And this isn’t helping.

“I really did think that I should just go back home because I really don’t feel that confident living here,” Vue explained.

The administration wanted to be clear that they were not panicking just yet about these increases.

“It would have to be a really dramatic increase over these next few days that warrant a deeper discussion of what to do next as a campus,” Thompson said.

All beds set aside for students to quarantine in would have to be filled— and 100 are still open.

But some want that next step to come now.

“I would want the next step to be to send all students that are on campus, that are living on campus back home,” Yazeed Allan, a senior at UWSP, said.

But the administration just wants to figure out the reason.

“I’m just thinking there’s something we need to just get our hands-on. And that’s the goal over the next day or so.”

As of yesterday, 40 percent of the new cases were from those that lived on campus. You can view the COVID tracker here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

News

Group near Stevens Point gathers for a parade to remember 9/11

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Near Stevens Point, dozens brought their trucks, cars, and flags for a parade to honor those who died on September 11, 2001.

News

Packers beat writer sees 11-5 season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Green Bay Press Gazette writer discusses season expectations for the Packers.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A wet start to the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly cloudy tonight into Saturday with periods of rain.

Latest News

News

US remembers 9/11, with virus altering familiar tributes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

News

Sen. Baldwin announces over $23 million in grant funding to help Wisconsin battle pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The funding is a portion of the $5 billion total in CDBG funding included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed back in March, according to a release.

News

Group of students protests for in-person learning in Wausau

Updated: 3 hours ago
Group of students protests for in-person learning in Wausau

News

Stevens Point parade held to never forget victims of 9/11, honor first responders

Updated: 3 hours ago
Stevens Point parade held to never forget victims of 9/11, honor first responders

News

Wausau's Artrageous Weekend scaled back significantly due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wausau's Artrageous Weekend scaled back significantly due to pandemic

News

Looking ahead to Trump’s Mosinee visit, Central Wisconsin a focal point once again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
President Trump is set to campaign next Friday in his second presidential visit to Mosinee in less than two years.