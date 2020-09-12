UWSP COVID cases rise, concern rises with it

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW Stevens-Point cases have multiplied by 8 since last week. And concern with administration and students is rising.

Just on Tuesday, it was a positive feeling.

“I feel really good about where we are. I mean, I shouldn’t be this confident but I do feel good about it,” Al Thompson, the Vice-Chancellor at UWSP, said Tuesday.

Now, that confidence has wavered a bit.

“It’s a different feeling,” he said.

What were five cases this week on Tuesday afternoon---is now 67.

“The numbers are growing a little bit faster than what I anticipated,” Thompson said.

It’s a rate that’s causing concern in both administration and students.

“I watch the COVID cases and it’s just rising every day. And it does make me anxious living her,” Cartoon Vue, an international student at UWSP, said.

“It’s concerning. I also find it concerning that the numbers are going," Haley Hartmann, a senior at UWSP, said.

For some students, the choice to return wasn’t an easy one. And this isn’t helping.

“I really did think that I should just go back home because I really don’t feel that confident living here,” Vue explained.

The administration wanted to be clear that they were not panicking just yet about these increases.

“It would have to be a really dramatic increase over these next few days that warrant a deeper discussion of what to do next as a campus,” Thompson said.

All beds set aside for students to quarantine in would have to be filled— and 100 are still open.

But some want that next step to come now.

“I would want the next step to be to send all students that are on campus, that are living on campus back home,” Yazeed Allan, a senior at UWSP, said.

But the administration just wants to figure out the reason.

“I’m just thinking there’s something we need to just get our hands-on. And that’s the goal over the next day or so.”

As of yesterday, 40 percent of the new cases were from those that lived on campus. You can view the COVID tracker here.

