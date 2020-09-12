Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin announces over $23 million in grant funding to help Wisconsin battle pandemic

‘This federal support will continue to help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,’ says Senator Baldwin.
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C (WMTV) - An additional $23,473,973 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding will go towards the state of Wisconsin’s response to COVID-19 and its economic and housing impacts, according to an announcement from U.S Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The funding is a portion of the $5 billion total in CDBG funding included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed back in March, according to a release. This will be the third and final round of funds distributed.

“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we are still facing. This federal support will continue to help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” said Senator Baldwin. “We’re all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”

According to the release, the following Wisconsin cities and counties will receive the CDBG funding from the CARES Act:

  • City of Appleton: $343,268
  • City of Beloit: $165,070
  • City of Eau Claire: $331,145
  • City of Fond Du Lac: $194,332
  • City of Green Bay: $566,729
  • City of Janesville: $265,573
  • City of Kenosha: $453,243
  • City of La Crosse: $283,394
  • City of Madison: $1,442,062
  • City of Milwaukee: $3,364,766
  • City of Neenah: $102,302
  • City of Oshkosh: $292,664
  • City of Racine: $342,617
  • City of Sheboygan: $230,211
  • City of Superior: $139,991
  • City of Wausau: $193,945
  • City of Wauwatosa: $201,677
  • City of West Allis: $303,902
  • Dane County: $1,036,495
  • Milwaukee County: $966,350
  • Waukesha County: $1,335,096

Additionally, the release indicates Wisconsin will receive over $10 million in CDBG funding to support local communities amid the pandemic.

