Packers beat writer sees 11-5 season

By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -For the first time in team history, the Packers will open a season at Minnesota.

The packers are coming off a 13-3 season that saw them lose in the NFC Championship Game to San Francisco.

With no preseason, that was the last time we saw the Green and Gold in action.

In a conversation with Packers beat writer Ryan Wood from the Green Bay Press Gazette on what to expect this season.

“What’s the reason they couldn’t take that next with San Francisco,” Wood asked. “It was that defensive front getting gashed with 285 yards against the 49ers on the ground.”

The team didn’t make any big acquisitions in the off-season, believing the talent is there to fix the run defense.

“The Packers really believe it’s not a talented deficiency that lead to their problems in their run defense against the 49ers,” said Wood. “Gap integrity and guys not fulfilling their responsibilities.”

As for this weekend against the Vikings?

“I have the Packers 11-5 on the season, but this is one of the 5 games I do see them losing,” he said. “I think it’s going to be moderately low scoring, 23-20 Vikings.”

Watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4 for more on his thoughts on the Packers offense in season 2 under Matt LaFleur, and what he’s keeping his eyes on with no preseason games to go off of.

