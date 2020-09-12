Advertisement

Group near Stevens Point gathers for a parade to remember 9/11

Dozens showed up for the parade
Dozens showed up for the parade(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Near Stevens Point, dozens brought their trucks, cars, and flags for a parade to honor those who died on September 11, 2001.

The organizer of the parade said the idea first came to him on Monday, and it took off.

“We’re just trying to show support for our police department, our fire department, our health care workers and EMTs, and everybody that helped out during 9/11. And also, that we never forget those that passed away during 9/11,” Karl Basinski, the organizer of the parade, said.

While there were many flags in support of President Donald Trump, Basinski wanted to be clear that anybody, regardless of political affiliation, was welcome to come and show support.

The parade traveled through downtown Stevens Point before making a loop back to the starting point.

