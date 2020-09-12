First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a soggy Saturday across the Wisconsin River Valley. The bulk of the rain fell during the morning, but showers and drizzle will linger into early this evening. Once the showers exit this evening, the clouds will stick around for tonight. Lows by morning in the low to mid 50s.

The umbrella still might come in handy through early this evening. (WSAW)

Clouds will stick around overnight into the morning on Sunday. (WSAW)

Clouds will give way to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon Sunday. (WSAW)

Bright late afternoon locally. (WSAW)

Sunday will start off with considerable cloudiness, but as the day wears on, sunshine will break out across the region, with a more pleasant and brighter afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday is shaping up to be a fine late summer day with a fair amount of sunshine and afternoon readings rising into the low 70s. Breezy and warmer on Tuesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times.

A cold front will slide through the region Wednesday morning, with little fanfare when it comes to chances of showers. Although, with the wind shift will come cooler air for the middle day of the work week. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s. More clouds than sun to start next weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday. High in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.