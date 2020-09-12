Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter Sunday

Damp and cool conditions linger into this evening. Clouds yielding to sun on Sunday
Showers ending this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy tonight and cool.
Showers ending this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy tonight and cool.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been a soggy Saturday across the Wisconsin River Valley. The bulk of the rain fell during the morning, but showers and drizzle will linger into early this evening. Once the showers exit this evening, the clouds will stick around for tonight. Lows by morning in the low to mid 50s.

The umbrella still might come in handy through early this evening.
The umbrella still might come in handy through early this evening.(WSAW)
Clouds will stick around overnight into the morning on Sunday.
Clouds will stick around overnight into the morning on Sunday.(WSAW)
Clouds will give way to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon Sunday.
Clouds will give way to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon Sunday.(WSAW)
Bright late afternoon locally.
Bright late afternoon locally.(WSAW)

Sunday will start off with considerable cloudiness, but as the day wears on, sunshine will break out across the region, with a more pleasant and brighter afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday is shaping up to be a fine late summer day with a fair amount of sunshine and afternoon readings rising into the low 70s. Breezy and warmer on Tuesday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times.

A cold front will slide through the region Wednesday morning, with little fanfare when it comes to chances of showers. Although, with the wind shift will come cooler air for the middle day of the work week. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s. More clouds than sun to start next weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday. High in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A wet start to the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly cloudy tonight into Saturday with periods of rain.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Risk of frost tonight, milder days ahead

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Frost could impact the area overnight into Friday morning.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Day in effect today through Thursday morning due to very cold temperatures

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day in effect Tuesday night throughout Thursday morning due to frosty morning temps and well below average high temperatures the next few days

Latest News

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

National

Thousands displaced by Oregon wildfire

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
Thousands are now displaced because of the Beechie Creek fire, one of dozens of fires raging in the West.

National

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

National

2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Staying soggy and cool after Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Cooling off for the next several days across Wisconsin

First Alert Weather

Labor Day Evening hour by hour

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT