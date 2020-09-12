Crews responding to crash at Highway 153 and County Highway X
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 153 at County X near Mosinee are closed due to a crash.
A NewsChannel 7 crew on the scene says two cars were involved in the crash, as well as damage to a building and power lines at the intersection.
An alternate traffic route has not been provided by officials at this time.
