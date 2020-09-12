Advertisement

Crews responding to crash at Highway 153 and County Highway X

All lanes on Hwy 153 at Cty Hwy X near Mosinee are closed due to a crash.
All lanes on Hwy 153 at Cty Hwy X near Mosinee are closed due to a crash.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 153 at County X near Mosinee are closed due to a crash.

A NewsChannel 7 crew on the scene says two cars were involved in the crash, as well as damage to a building and power lines at the intersection.

An alternate traffic route has not been provided by officials at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Damp and cool into this evening. Clouds to sun on Sunday.

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A wet start to the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Mainly cloudy tonight into Saturday with periods of rain.

News

Firefighters honor those lost on 9/11, reflect on where they were that day

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

UWSP concerns over COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago

Local

Firefighters honor those lost on 9/11, reflect on where they were that day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Marathon City Fire Department, joined by surrounding agencies, took to the Main Street and marched up the downtown hill, many in full uniform, to honor those lost 19 years ago in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

News

UWSP COVID cases rise, concern rises with it

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
UW Stevens-Point cases have multiplied by 8 since last week. And concern with administration and students is rising.

News

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

News

Group near Stevens Point gathers for a parade to remember 9/11

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Near Stevens Point, dozens brought their trucks, cars, and flags for a parade to honor those who died on September 11, 2001.

News

Packers beat writer sees 11-5 season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Green Bay Press Gazette writer discusses season expectations for the Packers.