1,353 new COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide, 115 in central Wisconsin

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third day in a row Wisconsin has recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Out of 11,624 people tested, Saturday’s DHS report saw 1,353 cases confirmed along with 10,271 negative cases.

12 new deaths were reported Saturday, including one in Oneida County.

In central Wisconsin, Portage County has surpassed Marathon County with the most confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Portage County has now recorded 870 cases while Marathon County has recorded 859.

The DHS has listed 76,909 cases as recovered while 9,467 are listed as active.

The 7-day average of newly reported cases now sits at 1,043.

