Advertisement

UW- La Crosse orders quarantine for residence hall

University of Wisconsin La Crosse
University of Wisconsin La Crosse(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- La Crosse called a “shelter in place" order for Coate Hall effective immediately Thursday due to a surge in positive COVID-19 test results.

According to a news release, residents will be receiving more information from Residential Life shortly. A spokesperson for the university said the RAVE alert system will be activated.

The university released a COVID-19 dashboard also to find information about testing, positive cases and isolation/quarantine spaces. It will be updated daily after 4:30 p.m. with information from the Student Health Center and Residence Life.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Settlement brings 3 new buses to Wausau

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Settlement brings 3 new buses to Wausau

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The new buses are part of a settlement from a nationwide emissions lawsuit against Volkswagen.

News

Taverns hoping kickoff of football season makes up for nixed preseason

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Taverns are hoping the kickoff of football season this Sunday will draw people out to support local businesses.

State

New resource available to help students report mental health concerns, prevent suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
On World Suicide Prevention Day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice is showcasing a new resource to use when it comes to recognizing and preventing suicide in schools.

Latest News

News

Feltz’s Dairy Store ready to open corm maze for the season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
3rd annual corn maze in Stevens Point.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Risk of frost tonight, milder days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Frost could impact the area overnight into Friday morning.

News

Tomahawk prepares for thousands of bikers next week despite cancellation of Fall Ride

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tomahawk prepares for thousands of bikers next week despite cancellation of Fall Ride

News

Despite cancelations, crowds still expected next week for Fall Ride

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough and Desiree Fischer
Tomahawk is preparing for thousands of people next week for the Fall Ride, even though the MDA and Harley-Davidson will not be participating in the annual event.

News

Bus company, Wausau School District have plans in place for when in-person classes resume

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bus company, Wausau School District have plans in place for when in-person classes resume