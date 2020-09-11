UW- La Crosse orders quarantine for residence hall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- La Crosse called a “shelter in place" order for Coate Hall effective immediately Thursday due to a surge in positive COVID-19 test results.

According to a news release, residents will be receiving more information from Residential Life shortly. A spokesperson for the university said the RAVE alert system will be activated.

The university released a COVID-19 dashboard also to find information about testing, positive cases and isolation/quarantine spaces. It will be updated daily after 4:30 p.m. with information from the Student Health Center and Residence Life.

