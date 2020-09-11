Advertisement

The Lumberjack brotherhood

Wausau East Football
Wausau East Football
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a new era at Wausau East. The Lumberjacks will be led by Henry Kremnitzer who takes over for Kevin Grundy.

“He is very intense, but it is for a good reason to make us better football players,” said Wausau East senior running back/safety Sam Moses.

Coach K takes over in a strange time. The Lumberjacks are joining the Valley Football Association after being independent. Not to mention, there is a global pandemic that is affecting the way the team is able to practice.

“Whatever gets thrown at us, we have to be able to make it through it,” said Kremnitzer. “We teach the kids that, and if we’re not examples of that, how are they gonna learn that?”

The Lumberjacks finished 3-6 last season, but showed they could hang by winning their first three games of the season. This year, East has the confidence to build an even better program.

“Here with coach K, he wants us each and every play to focus on the details,” said Wausau East senior lineman Ethan Forbes. “Go 100 percent on every play. If we do that, we’ll come out with a lot of victories.”

“We want the other team to know that they played us,” said Kremnitzer.

Making a name for yourself starts with filling in the holes.

“Well we lost a lot of our size,” said Moses. “I think through tough work we can use our more speed and agility to outsmart our opponents this year.”

The team opens up the season against Wausau West. Nothing would be sweeter for the team if the Jacks can get Coach K his first win as head coach in the Log Game.

“That game means more to me than I can even explain,” said Moses.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

The Everest Expectation

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT

Football

The Everest expectation

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
D.C. Everest hasn’t won a conference title since 2008. This year, the team is trying to change that.

High School

Warriors will to win in 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT

Football

Warriors will to win in 2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Wausau West Warriors football team is hoping to be much improved in 2020. The Warriors finished 1-8 last season after dealing with multiple injuries.

Latest News

High School

The WIAA is altering state tournament plans in Madison

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The WIAA will no longer be hosting state tournaments in Madison this fall. The organization announced that it will be moving fall state tournaments out of Madison due to the restrictions in Dane County for COVID-19.

Football

Wausau West football takes preventative measures against COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT

Football

Wausau West football takes preventative measures in preparation for its 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Practices began on Monday for what the WIAA calls high-risk sports. Football is included in that high-risk category.

Football

High risk high school sports start practicing in Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

High School

Phillips vs. Rhinelander Girls Tennis

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT

Cross Country

Prep Highlights 9/1

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday’s prep highlights include the Mosinee Cross Country Invite at Nine Mile Forest.