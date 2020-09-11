The Lumberjack brotherhood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a new era at Wausau East. The Lumberjacks will be led by Henry Kremnitzer who takes over for Kevin Grundy.

“He is very intense, but it is for a good reason to make us better football players,” said Wausau East senior running back/safety Sam Moses.

Coach K takes over in a strange time. The Lumberjacks are joining the Valley Football Association after being independent. Not to mention, there is a global pandemic that is affecting the way the team is able to practice.

“Whatever gets thrown at us, we have to be able to make it through it,” said Kremnitzer. “We teach the kids that, and if we’re not examples of that, how are they gonna learn that?”

The Lumberjacks finished 3-6 last season, but showed they could hang by winning their first three games of the season. This year, East has the confidence to build an even better program.

“Here with coach K, he wants us each and every play to focus on the details,” said Wausau East senior lineman Ethan Forbes. “Go 100 percent on every play. If we do that, we’ll come out with a lot of victories.”

“We want the other team to know that they played us,” said Kremnitzer.

Making a name for yourself starts with filling in the holes.

“Well we lost a lot of our size,” said Moses. “I think through tough work we can use our more speed and agility to outsmart our opponents this year.”

The team opens up the season against Wausau West. Nothing would be sweeter for the team if the Jacks can get Coach K his first win as head coach in the Log Game.

“That game means more to me than I can even explain,” said Moses.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.