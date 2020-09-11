Settlement brings 3 new buses to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three new clean diesel buses will soon be in rotation in Wausau.

They’re part of a settlement from a nationwide emissions lawsuit against Volkswagen.

In 2018, Wausau applied for 7 buses, they were given the funds for 4. This second batch of funds, covers the three new ones.

“Battery technology, for instance, is twice the cost of a standard diesel bus," said Greg Seubert, Transit Director, “so as much as we would like to move in that direction, you know the limiting funding only permits us to stick with diesel technology but its clean diesel.””

The new buses will replace models from 2002-2004.

