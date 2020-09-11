Sept. 19 Celebration of Life ceremony set for Claire Hornby
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at Wausau East for Claire Hornby. Claire was a 10-year-old girl who died of an inoperable brain tumor.
A private service will be followed by a public, drive-in style service in the front parking lots of Wausau East High School at 1:30 p.m.
A burial/memorial will be at a later date.
