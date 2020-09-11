Advertisement

Sept. 19 Celebration of Life ceremony set for Claire Hornby

Claire Hornby passed away Tuesday after battling a rare brain tumor
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Celebration of Life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at Wausau East for Claire Hornby. Claire was a 10-year-old girl who died of an inoperable brain tumor.

Today I have been very busy with the business of death. Luckily, my brother and his wife Clem arrived yesterday to help...

Posted by Claire's Crew on Thursday, September 10, 2020

A private service will be followed by a public, drive-in style service in the front parking lots of Wausau East High School at 1:30 p.m.

A burial/memorial will be at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

