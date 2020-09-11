Advertisement

Second COVID-19 death in Oneida County

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department is confirming the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

According to a press release, the individual was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our community members,” said Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director and Health Officer. “We extend our sympathies to their loved ones and all impacted.”

To date, 260 people in Oneida County and over 86,250 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there have been 1197 deaths in Wisconsin.

