Looking ahead to Trump’s Mosinee visit, Central Wisconsin a focal point once again

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee mayor Brent Jacobson was eight years old when he joined his father (Mosinee’s mayor at the time) Jim Jacobson, greeting then-vice president Dan Quayle at the Central Wisconsin Airport. It was 1992, and the vice-president was campaigning for re-election on George H. W. Bush’s ticket, ultimately losing to President Bill Clinton. Today, Jacobson is preparing to welcome President Trump yet again next Friday in his second presidential visit to Mosinee in less than two years.

“From what I can vaguely remember, it was a much different world,” Jacobson recalls of that moment in 1992. “It was a very easy in and out at that point, compared to 2018," he said of the campaign stop.

CWA has long been a hub welcoming presidential candidates as they make their way through rural Wisconsin seeking the votes of a population that is currently seen as staunchly red but historically has maintained something of a swinging partisan pendulum in a traditionally purple state. Home to three pivot counties (voting for both Pres. Obama and Pres. Trump), counties across the area have seen a much closer divide in past elections before their historic swing right in 2016--a pattern that almost certainly must repeat itself if Republicans want to win the state once again in November.

The President’s visit next Friday could bring a brief economic boost to the small city, Jacobson says, coming on a Friday night where attendees from all over the state may wish to spend the night into Saturday. In 2018, nearly every region in the state was represented in the thousands that turned out to CWA in a rally stumping for former Governor Scott Walker and Senate candidate Leah Vukmir, both of whom lost their election bids. But the health implications of thousands descending on a county where COVID-19 activity is currently rated as high and cases continue rising paints a different picture than two years ago.

“Anytime that we are bringing lots of people together for any reason, we’re always concerned about the spread of COVID,” Marathon County Health Department’s Judy Burrows noted, encouraging the use of masks and social distancing. “We certainly support people being able to participate in a process of policy and decision-making and elections, but we want them to be able to do it safely.”

After dialing down campaign stops for much of the summer, particularly in the wake of the poor turnout in Tulsa in June, the president is once again ramping up in-person campaigning. Thousands turned out in Michigan Thursday night, where he touted his contributions to the auto industry in the state despite Michigan having fewer auto jobs prior to the pandemic than when Trump first took office in January 2017, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Mosinee, Marathon County, and more broadly the 7th Congressional District form a region that proved vital in 2016 in Trump’s state win, where he took Wisconsin by less than a percentage point but racked up huge margins in counties across rural northern and western Wisconsin. Many counties in the region swinging towards Trump in 2016 did so by margins unheard of for past Republican candidates, or swapping majorities entirely. Lincoln County, one of the nation’s 206 “pivot counties”, voted along razor thin lines (about 100 votes) to elect President Barack Obama in 2012. Four years later, the partisan balance had swung heavily right; Trump won the county by twenty points.

Wide winning margins in Central Wisconsin haven’t been a historical constant, however. Twenty years ago, Marathon County--the 7th Congressional District’s population hub--voted for Republican presidential candidate George H. W. Bush by four points. The county continued to vote Republican by 4-6 percentage points in every presidential general election since with the exception of 2008, where they helped elect President Barack Obama with 53.5% of their vote. That changed in 2016; the county, along with the congressional district, helped elect President Trump by twenty points. Farther north in Oneida, presidential elections were once often split by only hundreds of votes; in 2016, the divide was four thousand.

It’s margins at least as favorable as those that Republicans would need to take a state that is consistently polling (but now within the margin of error) in favor of vice president Joe Biden. The President’s visit will come just days after Donald J. Trump Jr.'s campaign stop in Rothschild.

