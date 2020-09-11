Grilling with Sunrise 7: Garlic butter sirloin steak and asparagus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!
On Friday, September 11, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a restaurant-quality recipe sure to become a staple in your home year-round.
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup butter
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon minced garlic
4 top sirloin steaks cut approximately 1″ thick
1 small bunch of asparagus
Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
Rare: 120 degrees
Medium Rare: 130 degrees
Medium: 135 degrees
Medium Well: 140 degrees
Well: 150 degrees
While steaks are on the grill, take your melted butter and add the garlic powder and minced garlic and mix thoroughly. Once you flip your steaks, start brushing the garlic butter on top. You can brush the garlic butter on the asparagus as well. Please note that any butter that falls off of the steaks and on the flame will cause a flare up. Be prepared. Let steaks rest 5 minutes (if you can resist), and enjoy!
