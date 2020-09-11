Grilling with Sunrise 7: Garlic butter sirloin steak and asparagus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, September 11, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a restaurant-quality recipe sure to become a staple in your home year-round.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup butter

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 top sirloin steaks cut approximately 1″ thick

1 small bunch of asparagus

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Rare: 120 degrees

Medium Rare: 130 degrees

Medium: 135 degrees

Medium Well: 140 degrees

Well: 150 degrees

While steaks are on the grill, take your melted butter and add the garlic powder and minced garlic and mix thoroughly. Once you flip your steaks, start brushing the garlic butter on top. You can brush the garlic butter on the asparagus as well. Please note that any butter that falls off of the steaks and on the flame will cause a flare up. Be prepared. Let steaks rest 5 minutes (if you can resist), and enjoy!

