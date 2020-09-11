Free food boxes to be distributed Friday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors' Place, DC Everest-Wausau Blessings in a Backpack and USDA will be handing out free boxes of food to anyone - first come, first served, with no income requirements on Friday.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free food boxes can be picked up at The Farmers Market Lot, (390 River Dr, Wausau)

The boxes contain produce as well as cheese and meat.

