Free food boxes to be distributed Friday in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition, in partnership with The Neighbors' Place, DC Everest-Wausau Blessings in a Backpack and USDA will be handing out free boxes of food to anyone - first come, first served, with no income requirements on Friday.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free food boxes can be picked up at The Farmers Market Lot, (390 River Dr, Wausau)

Posted by United Way of Marathon County on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The boxes contain produce as well as cheese and meat.

