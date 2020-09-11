First Alert Weather: Showers return tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After another cold start this morning, we finally fall into a warming trend and stay there for the forseeable future. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a good deal of morning sunshine. Cloud cover will continue to shift in from the south throughout today, so southern communities will likely see the cloud cover a bit earlier in the afternoon. Northern communities will see more overall sunshine today.

Tonight, showers will move into the area and we will continue to see shower activity throughout much of the day on Saturday. Temperatures look to remain in the low to mid 60s tomorrow, and we generally remain in the 60s and 70s for much of next week. There is also some patchy frost around the area this morning, and after this morning, we do not have much of a threat to see anymore frost for at least the next week or so.

Enjoy Sunday as we will see sunshine returning with upper 60s and low 70s!

