Feltz’s Dairy Store ready to open corm maze for the season

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 3rd Annual corn maze at Feltz’s Dairy Store in Stevens Point is about ready to open for business.

The maze is ten acres in size. This year they’re teaming up with TDS Fiber, and they had to do a lot of the maze by hand this year iInstead of the computer design of last year due to an earlier planting season.

There’s a new feature this year.

“We’ve got a little scavenger hunt, actually, inside of the corn maze- so we’ve got about six life-sized figures in there,” said Jake Feltz, “for people to come out and try to find. So, we’ve added a little excitement... and gotta make sure we keep things as good- if not better, every year.”

The maze opens Saturday and also has a pumpkin patch. They hope to keep the tradition going each year.

For safety, one group at a time is allowed in. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Three and under are free.

The maze will be open, weather permitting, through the end of October.

