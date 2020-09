Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Positive tests, positive rate down slightly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service reported Friday, 1,369 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed. The number of active cases has climbed this week. The state reports 9,157 active cases now, a net increase of 321 from Thursday. That’s 10.6% of all cases, compared to 10.4% of cases yesterday and 9.8% on Wednesday.

The Department of Health Services received 9,955 test results in the last 24-hour period and found 1,369 new cases compared to 1,547 on Thursday. It was the second day in a row the state had more than 1,000 new cases -- which only happened once before on July 23-24 -- but is down from Thursday’s one-day record of 1,547 cases even though the state received 1,133 more test results than Thursday.

Friday’s positive rate was 13.75%-- a decline from the record percentages Tuesday and Thursday.

To date, 86,250 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 1.34 million people in the state have been tested.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by 4 to 1,197. That’s still 1.4% of known cases.

The state reports a total 6,263 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since February, 41 more than yesterday. The percentage of patients ever hospitalized for COVID-19 holds steady at 7.3%.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Adams - 154 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 38 cases (1 death)

Barron - 394 cases (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 66 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 6,234 cases (+58) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 99 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 64 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 643 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 403 cases (+8)

Clark – 277 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 413 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 124 cases (+3)

Dane – 7,254 cases (+283) (42 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 1,370 cases (+22) (8 deaths) (+1)

Door - 173 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 306 cases (+8)

Dunn - 224 cases (+9)

Eau Claire - 1,098 cases (+38) (6 deaths)

Florence - 37 cases (+3)

Fond du Lac - 1,380 cases (+40) (12 deaths)

Forest - 129 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Grant - 546 cases (+18) (19 deaths)

Green - 332 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 122 cases (+7)

Iowa - 128 cases (cases revised -1 by state)

Iron - 132 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 87 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,032 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 261 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,103 cases (+12) (64 deaths)

Kewaunee - 241 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,523 cases (+78) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 189 cases (+1)

Langlade - 93 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 99 cases (+2) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 664 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 854 cases (+12) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 655 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 128 cases (+7) (1 death)

Menominee - 31 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 25,238 (+124) (510 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 314 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 534 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 254 cases (+5) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,565 cases (+89) (24 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,048 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 51 cases (+3)

Pierce - 321 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Polk – 200 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Portage - 846 cases (+22) (3 deaths)

Price - 37 cases (+1)

Racine - 4,226 cases (+13) (92 deaths)

Richland - 65 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,959 cases (+33) (29 deaths)

Rusk - 35 cases (+4) (1 death)

Sauk - 698 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 170 cases (+1) (1 death)

Shawano – 370 cases (+7)

Sheboygan - 1,210 cases (+11) (10 deaths)

St. Croix - 707 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 128 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 452 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 132 cases (+9)

Vilas - 136 cases

Walworth - 2,003 cases (+37) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 79 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,880 cases (+36) (31 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha - 6,011 cases (+70) (81 deaths)

Waupaca - 798 cases (+9) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 222 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,861 cases (+83) (22 deaths)

Wood - 555 cases (+34) (3 deaths)

