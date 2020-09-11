Advertisement

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb goes virtual for 2020

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to COVID-19, an annual event at Lambeau Field to benefit the families of fallen firefighters and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11, won’t be held this year.

But you can still take part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this year virtually.

For the past seven years, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, along with Pierce Manufacturing, have held a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.

“9/11 showed the risk that firefighters go through, so this event is not only to remember those that fell that day, but also to remember all those brothers and sisters too that have lost their life with this profession,” says Lt. Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

By climbing stairs, participants raise money through pledges and donations, which has totaled more than $700,000 over the first seven years.

“All the funds for this event go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, that helps the families, the survivors, families and the co-workers too,” says Walesh.

Because of the current pandemic, this year’s event, like so many others, is cancelled.

But the mission to raise funds is not.

“Even though we can’t be at Lambeau this year we want people to get out, whether you can find steps within your community, go out and climb steps or even just go for a walk, we did the math, it’s a little over 2,500 steps to match the steps that those firefighters had taken that day,” says Walesh.

“Make a donation, challenge each other, challenge other fire departments, family members, your business, your co-workers, go on piercemfg.com/climb and you can make your donation there, that’s the important part,” adds Chad Miller, Pierce Manufacturing Plant Manager.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Fire Administration show 82 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2018, five fewer than the 87 who lost their lives in 2017.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Theaters implement changes, reopen to the public

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Cosmo theater in Merrill has officially been open a week after closing for the “Safer at Home” order. Both the owners and customers are excited to be back.

Consumer

How to nail that online interview

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Author speaker and life, business, fitness expert Gail Kasper offers tips to connect, control and conquer the online interview.

Community

Mountain Terrace celebrates return of veteran breakfast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Mountain terrace living center hosted their veteran's breakfast after being on break from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Parents from Wausau School District hold press conference about in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
On Wednesday families from the Wausau School District discussed some of their issues with the virtual start to the 2020 school year.

Community

Local Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local central Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers are helping out in hurricane Laura aftermath.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

Community

Stevens Point trading card shop sells case of cards for $1.79 million

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Larry Fritsch Cards fetched $1.79 million in an auction for an unopened case of 1986 and 1987 Fleer cards that could have up to 36 Michael Jordan rookie cards.

Community

List of School Districts 2020-2021 School Year Reopening Plans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Listing of the central Wisconsin School Districts and their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 School Year

Community

Jr. girl scout troop celebrates Wisconsin women’s work towards the 19th amendment

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Troop 7331 studied Wisconsin women that played a crucial role in getting the 19th amendment passed.

Community

Thomas Street proposal met with resistance from residents

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
On Monday, Wausau alder persons from the third and tenth districts held a community meeting to discuss a seven million dollar proposal from Aedifix holdings of Amherst to build high end apartments on Thomas Street.

Community

Local schools react to WIAA scheduling decision

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local central Wisconsin schools react to the WIAA scheduling announcement.