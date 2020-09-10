Advertisement

Westies group hold meeting in Wausau to discuss upcoming referendum questions

The Westies neighborhood group of Wausau hosted members of the Wausau School District to talk about the two referendum questions.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Westies Neighborhood group of Wausau held a meeting on Wednesday night with members of the Wausau School District to talk about the referendum questions that will be on the November 3 ballot.

The Westies group is mostly made up of residents who live from 1st Ave West to 14th Ave, and from Stewart Avenue North to Bridge Street. A few of the members have children who attend Lincoln or Grant Elementary, and many of those parents are against the plans to raze Grant school.

At the meeting, members of the Wausau School District were able to answer direct questions from the Westies members about the referendum. The Westies members say that the dialogue was helpful, but they wish it came before the questions were put on the ballot.

“I wish that we had this transparency before. So it feels like the school board is making decisions and coming to the community afterwards,” Wausau Resident Jennifer Yang said.

“I do think that there are a lot more issues that are involved and are in detail. The school board needs to do more talking to the community at large and I wish the school board members would have been here as well,” Meeting Organizer Debrah Ryan added.

Yang also mentioned that even after her questions were answered, she still plans to vote ‘no’ on the referendum questions in November.

The Wausau School Board Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said that if the referendum does not pass, they will reevaluate their stance and try again in April.

