Advertisement

Wausau solidifies snow day plans

The Wausau School District has locked their plan in place and said students will log on to class when the weather gets too rough, making snow days a thing of the past for kids in our area.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s that time of year when we have to start bundling up a little more, and that cold front has pushed schools in our area to start making plans for winter snow days.

At this time Stevens Point doesn’t have a solid plan yet, but they started doing e-learning days last year to make up their snow days, and say that is a big possibility again this year.

Meanwhile, the Wausau School District has locked their plan in place and said students will log on to class when the weather gets too rough, making snow days a thing of the past for kids in our area.

“It’s weird when you think about it. You know, snow days will be like telephone booths and rotary telephones that we will talk about with kids someday and they will look at us like, what are you talking about snow days?” Tess said Bob Tess, the Chief Finance and Business Services Officer for the Wausau School District.

Wausau said while they don’t know what the future holds in terms of in-person learning when the weather gets too cold for school, they are sure their kids will have no problem going virtual.

“After being virtual all last spring and now starting out virtual, for us to going virtual for a day or two when the weather is bad will be no big deal,” Tess said.

Other schools in the area still developing their plans and say the should have something solidified in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Snow Day Plans

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

Westies group hold meeting in Wausau to discuss upcoming referendum questions

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Westies neighborhood group of Wausau held a meeting on Wednesday night with members of the Wausau School District to talk about the referendum questions that will be on the November 3 ballot.

Back To School

How to help kids with separation anxiety go back to school

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The number one thing parents should do when dealing with separation anxiety listen to their child.

Back To School

Separation Anxiety at School

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT

Latest News

Back To School

Wausau School District shares referendum info with the Wausau Common Council

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Wausau School District is sharing the background on the upcoming referendum questions.

Back To School

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Through testing of people living on campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.

Back To School

Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School District.

Back To School

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau holds first day of Hub learning

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau opens up for the first day of Hub learning.

Back To School

First Day of School for Stevens Point

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT

Back To School

A new way to educate Wausau kids

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience that is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.