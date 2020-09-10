Wausau solidifies snow day plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s that time of year when we have to start bundling up a little more, and that cold front has pushed schools in our area to start making plans for winter snow days.

At this time Stevens Point doesn’t have a solid plan yet, but they started doing e-learning days last year to make up their snow days, and say that is a big possibility again this year.

Meanwhile, the Wausau School District has locked their plan in place and said students will log on to class when the weather gets too rough, making snow days a thing of the past for kids in our area.

“It’s weird when you think about it. You know, snow days will be like telephone booths and rotary telephones that we will talk about with kids someday and they will look at us like, what are you talking about snow days?” Tess said Bob Tess, the Chief Finance and Business Services Officer for the Wausau School District.

Wausau said while they don’t know what the future holds in terms of in-person learning when the weather gets too cold for school, they are sure their kids will have no problem going virtual.

“After being virtual all last spring and now starting out virtual, for us to going virtual for a day or two when the weather is bad will be no big deal,” Tess said.

Other schools in the area still developing their plans and say the should have something solidified in the coming weeks.

