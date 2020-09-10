Advertisement

UW-Platteville working to prepare people for careers in cannabis

The university is offering three new certificates on the cannabis industry starting in November 2020.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Platteville is set to offer new educational programs focusing on the cannabis industry starting this November.

“Because of the exponential growth that we’re going to see within the cannabis industry in the next 10 years, I think that is why we want to get this information out there,” said Kerie Wedige, Executive Director of UW-Platteville’s Continuing Education Institute.

There are three new certificates anyone interested can pursue: Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Law and Policy and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine.

“There are a lot of different areas that touch on this field, and it’s a growing industry,” Wedige said.

Wedige explained the university hopes these programs will give students expertise in a niche industry and can also help working professionals gain a new skill.

“If you currently have a degree, this would be a certificate to help move your career forward if you want to maybe change into a different career at this time," she explained.

Each certificate takes about six months to complete, with three 8-week courses. The courses are completely online, and you do not have to be a UW-Platteville student to enroll.

“It’s nice because it’s tailored to fit individuals that are very busy,” Wedige said.

Wedige said the university is already seeing interest in the new programs. Within 24 hours of announcing, they received at least 75 inquiries.

To offer the certificate programs, UW-Platteville is partnering with Green Flower, a company founded to promote education about the cannabis industry.

“We heard from employers saying that they really didn’t have, they couldn’t hire people that were qualified,” said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower’s Vice President of University Partnerships.

Kalef and Wedige both said this is the right time for people to gain that expertise.

“The demand for jobs and people who know what they’re talking about has never been stronger,” Kalef explained.

This partnership will also help connect people with those new jobs after earning a certificate.

“One of the nice things about Green Flower is they are working to put together a job board,” Wedige said.

Kalef explained, “By having that certificate from UW-Platteville, a student will be able to have access to open positions all over the country and certainly in the region as well.”

To enroll in one of the certificate programs, it costs $2,750, but for people who sign up for the first round starting in November, there is a $500 discount.

For more information on the program and how to enroll, contact greenflower@uwplatt.edu or continuing@uwplatt.edu.

