UW-Madison to hold remote classes for two weeks, two residence halls quarantined

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday they will be shifting to two weeks of remote instruction and two residence halls will be in quarantine.

According to a news release, all in-person, graduate, and professional group instruction will be paused from September 10 to September 25. These classes will be canceled from this Thursday, Sept. 10 until this Saturday, Sept. 12. Classes and sections that are currently being offered remotely will continue as scheduled.

The university said any clinical training will be allowed to continue as well.

Due to the high number of positive COVID-19 test results from students living in Sellery and Witte residence halls, the university directed those living in these buildings to quarantine for two weeks effective at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“I support the additional mitigation steps announced by Chancellor Blank today. These steps are not unlike those employed by other universities around the country,” said University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson in a statement Wednesday night. “Students will remain on campus, as recommended by health experts, and UW-Madison will take a two-week period to deliver all courses online, halting in-class delivery out of an abundance of caution.”

The university said those who have not already been tested this week will be required to get tested Thursday and Friday. University Health Services will be conducting the tests on-site. Appointments will continue for on-campus testing and they are working to expand testing capacities.

UW-Madison clarified that students are not being asked to move out of their residence halls or leave town, and they have significant quarantine space available if necessary.

Contact tracing has not shown any evidence of transmission from in-person instruction so far, however the university noted that this decision was made out of caution for their students and employees.

In addition to remote classes and the two halls being quarantined, all in-person study spaces will be closed, including those at University Libraries and the Wisconsin Union.

Dining services will be shifted to carry-out options for housing residents and staff. The Wisconsin Union will only have curbside pickup, UW-Madison added.

University Recreation and Wellbeing facilities will be closed. UW-Madison added that University Health Services will only be open for urgent care needs and by appointment only. The university said Telehealth and telemedicine appointments are available.

