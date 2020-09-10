The Everest expectation

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest hasn’t won a conference title since 2008. This year, the team is trying to change that.

“We got a lot of returning guys, so we should be able to dominate,” said D.C. Everest senior linebacker Orion Boe.

Winning games starts with the green machine attitude.

“We all work as one as a big green machine and obviously our school colors are green,” said Boe.

A machine needs all its cogs working. For the Evergreens, that’s making sure they can adjust when challenges like a pandemic are thrown their way.

“This is the last thing you would expect a season to be like,” said D.C. Everest senior quarterback Owen Latendresse. “You gotta adapt to and overcome. Adapt to the challenges and just make the most out of it.”

The bright lights can’t come soon enough for the Trees.

“It’s gonna be sweet to actually get back out on the field,” said Latendresse. “Friday Night Lights. There is gonna be four people per player, so hopefully the crowd is big enough.”

The season opener is against Wisconsin Rapids. A team the Evergreens beat in a nail biter last year.

“They’re gonna be focusing on last year,” said Latendresse. “They’re out to get us after last year, after we beat them.”

Rapids is just one of five teams in the way of Everest’s goal.

“Just to win every game,” said Latendresse.

