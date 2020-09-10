Stevens Point corn maze set to open this weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual corn maze at Feltz’s Dariy in Stevens Point is set to open this weekend.

The nearly ten acre maze will be open September 12 through October 24 with haunted maze nights tentatively planned for closer to Halloween. This year they’ve teamed up with TDS Fiber to design the maze.

“We’ve got a little scavenger hunt, actually, inside of the corn maze- so we’ve got about six life-sized figures in there for people to come out and try to find. So, we’ve added a little excitement and gotta make sure we keep things as good- if not better, every year,” said Jake Feltz of Feltz’s Dairy.

Additional safety measures have been added this year. Face masks are required when interacting with employees and groups will be spaced out in the corn maze to allow for social distancing.

🌽🌽 We're excited to announce that Feltz's Corn Maze will be opening shortly, brought to you by TDS Fiber! The 10-acre... Posted by Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store on Monday, August 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.