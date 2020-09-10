Advertisement

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee next Friday

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

A statement from President Trump’s campaign said the president will speak at Central Wisconsin Aviation and host a “Great American Comeback” event that evening starting at 7 p.m., according to multiple news outlets.

That afternoon, the president will be in Bemidji, Minnesota for a similar event.

You can register for tickets here.

