Portage County reports 3rd COVID-19 death

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Division of Public Health is confirming the county’s third death associated with COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of another community member,” stated Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager at Portage County Health and Human Services. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

To date, 824 people in Portage County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there have been 1,193 deaths in Wisconsin.

Details about the person’s age and gender were not disclosed in the news release. However, Garske confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that underlying medical conditions existed.

